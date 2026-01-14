Second Gas Discovery Confirmed at ConcoPhillips’s Otway Basin Well off Australia

Gas has been confirmed at the Charlemont-1 exploration well offshore Victoria, operated by ConocoPhillips, following the successful recovery of a gas sample that validates the Charlemont Trend in Australia’s Otway Basin.

Australia’s 3D Energi - ConcoPhillips’ partner in the VIC/P79 permit where the well is located, along Korea National Oil Corporation – said it intersected gas in the Waarre C sandstone, where wireline logging and modular formation dynamics testing recovered a representative sample, directly confirming the presence of hydrocarbons.

The gas intersection in the Waarre C was not anticipated prior to drilling.

Preliminary rig-based compositional analysis indicated a carbon dioxide concentration of 16 mol%, comparable to that of the nearby La Bella gas field around 7 km to the east. Elevated gas readings and log resistivity were also recorded in the Waarre A sandstone, consistent with probable hydrocarbon presence, although further petrophysical evaluation is required to determine the nature and extent of hydrocarbons.

The well appraised the down-dip extent of the Charlemont Trend, a prospect chain extending up-dip toward the La Bella discovery. Results demonstrate gas charge at both ends of the trend, de-risking intervening prospects that exhibit consistent seismic amplitude anomalies, according to the company.

Charlemont-1 represents the second gas discovery under the Otway Exploration Drilling Program, following the Essington discovery, reinforcing the prospectivity of the Charlemont prospect cluster and the effectiveness of an infrastructure-led exploration strategy in the basin.

"Phase 1 of the Otway Exploration Drilling Program has identified important new natural gas resources close to existing offshore gas production and processing infrastructure in the Otway Basin, supplying the Australian domestic gas market.

"This enhances the strategic significance of the discovery and supports future development optionality, subject to further technical and commercial evaluation, consistent with the Company’s objective of contributing new gas supply to a tightening East Coast market," said Noel Newell, executive chairman of 3D Energi.

Wireline logging across the Waarre C, B and A sandstones has been completed, and Charlemont-1 will be plugged and abandoned in accordance with the approved drilling environment plan, concluding Phase 1 of the drilling program.

Operations are expected to be completed by January 18, after which Transocean’s Transocean Equinox semi-submersible rig will be transferred for use by another operator in the region.

Charlemont-1 is located about 55 km offshore Victoria in approximately 110 metres of water.

The well was spudded in December with Transocean Equinox rig.

ConocoPhillips Australia holds a 51% interest and operatorship in VIC/P79, with Korea National Oil Corporation holding 29% and 3D Energi holding 20%.

Further technical and commercial evaluation will be required to determine the viability of the Phase 1 gas discoveries, and no decision has been made on progressing to further drilling.