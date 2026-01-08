Equinor Hands Out $10B in Supplier Contracts

Equinor has awarded framework agreements worth around $9.93 billion (NOK 100 billion) to seven supplier companies, laying the groundwork for maintenance and modification work at its offshore installations and onshore plants in Norway over the coming years.

The energy group said it had awarded 12 new framework agreements covering maintenance and modifications, with contracts set to begin in the first half of 2026. The agreements run for five years and include options for extensions of three and two years, with a combined annual value of about $1 billion (NOK 10 billion).

The contracts are intended to support safe and competitive operations across Equinor’s offshore and onshore portfolio, while providing long-term predictability for Norway’s supplier industry.

Equinor said the framework agreements underpin its plan to maintain production of around 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on the Norwegian continental shelf through 2035.

As part of that strategy, the company plans to invest about $6 billion - $7 billion (NOK 60–70 billion) annually in increased recovery and new field developments, drill around 250 exploration wells and 600 wells for increased recovery, and carry out roughly 300 well interventions and 2,500 modification projects each year.

The company also aims to mature and develop more than 75 subsea developments tied back to existing infrastructure, while reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50% by 2030 compared with 2015 levels, and maintaining stable energy supplies to Europe.

The agreements cover seven suppliers, including three new entrants to Equinor’s maintenance and modification portfolio. Aibel, Aker Solutions and Wood Group Norway were awarded maintenance and modification scopes across a range of offshore installations on the Norwegian continental shelf, while Aibel and Aker Solutions were also selected for work at several onshore plants.

For larger modification projects, Aibel, Aker Solutions, Apply and Wood Group Norway have been qualified as bidders for upcoming tenders. Rosenberg Worley, Head Energy and IKM Gruppen were awarded maintenance and simple project scopes for selected offshore installations.

Equinor said final portfolio distribution would be confirmed when contracts are signed, which is planned for week four.

“The Norwegian continental shelf will remain the backbone for Equinor for a long time. Our ambition is to maintain a high production level and predictable energy deliveries to Europe towards 2035,” said Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for the Norwegian continental shelf at Equinor.

“The agreements will ensure long-term activity and value creation across Norway, with job creation estimated at around 4,000 man-years at the suppliers. The goal is close, long-term, and predictable cooperation that strengthens the culture for safety and security and our shared competitiveness. Together, we will work safer and smarter, and scale up the use of new technology,” added Jannicke Nilsson, chief procurement officer at Equinor.