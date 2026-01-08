Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Sees Long-Term Oil, Gas Decline Despite Short-Term Stability

Published

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Norway's offshore oil and gas output will remain broadly steady in 2026, but investments are seen falling by 6.6%, signalling a slowdown in activity and declining production towards the end of this decade, the country's regulator said on Thursday.

High investment in recent years was underpinned by large developments that are gradually coming to an end, while new projects are mostly smaller in size, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said.

"The (output) plateau is expected to last until 2027, and then the production will taper off," Torgeir Stordal, the head of the NOD, told Reuters.

This year, Norway's total oil and gas output is expected to hold steady near 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), declining to just under 3.5 million boed in 2030, the regulator's updated forecasts showed.

Spending, including exploration, is projected at 256 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.5 billion) in 2026, down from 275 billion last year on a comparable inflation adjusted basis, and is seen falling to 209 billion in 2030, 24% below last year's levels.

The shrinking project pipeline is already hitting suppliers, some of which have started downsizing.

"There will be less stand-alone developments, and much more subsea developments. It will impact the supply industry," Stordal said, highlighting a shift toward smaller subsea tie-backs rather than large greenfield projects.

Natural gas production is seen at 123.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2026, equivalent to 2.1 million boed, up from 119.8 bcm last year but below the 2024 record of 124.2 bcm.

Stordal said gas output should stay high for three to four years, sustaining Norway's role as Europe's top supplier after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Production of oil, including condensate and natural gas liquids, is seen easing slightly to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year from 2.04 million bpd last year, which marked the highest level since 2009.

($1 = 10.0526 Norwegian crowns)


(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Manfred Jarisch / Equinor)

Equinor Hands Out $10B in Supplier Contracts
(Credit: Archer)

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A Services Deal with Equinor
(Credit: Lukoil)

Chevron, Quantum Energy Eye Lukoil’s Global Assets in $22B...
Copyright freddytb Foto/AdobeStock

North Sea Oil Supply Edges Lower

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Bhagwan Marine Christens Stern Landing Vessel

Bhagwan Marine Christens Stern

HOS, Saronic Link Up to Trial Autonomous Vessels Offshore

HOS, Saronic Link Up to Trial

ANP Halts Petrobras Drilling at Foz do Amazonas Basin After Fluid Leak

ANP Halts Petrobras Drilling a

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHTS on Extended Stay with Petrobras

Solstad’s Normand Turquesa AHT

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine