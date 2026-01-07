Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client Reimaging Program off Malaysia

Published

Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)
Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

French seismic firm Viridien has announced a new basin-scale reimaging program within the hydrocarbon-prolific Balingian-Luconia-Baram basins, in collaboration with Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management.

Viridien will leverage its imaging technologies to reimage 44,000 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data, starting in January 2026 with a basin-wide post-stack merge to deliver early data and key insights for further high-end reimaging.

Prefunding is now open, allowing early participants to access initial results and benefit from enhanced imaging beneath complex carbonate sequences and resolve long-standing velocity and attenuation challenges to unlock underexplored plays.

“Supported by Viridien’s extensive regional imaging experience and geological insights from our proprietary GeoVerse database, the project will deliver a clearer, more reliable subsurface picture, enabling higher-confidence interpretation and improved prospect identification,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Archer)

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A Services Deal with Equinor
The Johan Sverdrup field center in the North Sea, where AI found a solution that no one had considered, saving the partnership $12 million (Credit: Arne Reidar Mortensen / Equinor)

Equinor’s AI Drive Yields $130M in Savings as...
(Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC Takes FID on SARB Deep Gas Project Offshore Abu...
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Two Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A Services Deal with Equinor

Archer Scoops $140M Well P&A S

Equinor’s AI Drive Yields $130M in Savings as Digitalization Advances

Equinor’s AI Drive Yields $130

Vantris Energy Lands Petronas Job on Malaysia’s Offshore Fields

Vantris Energy Lands Petronas

KOIL Energy to Upgrade Equipment for Offshore Installation Firm

KOIL Energy to Upgrade Equipme

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine