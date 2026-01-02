Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Sea Oil Supply Edges Lower

Published

North Sea daily oil output in February will be slightly lower than January's plan, dropping by about 0.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on loading programmes provided by trade sources.

Loadings of nine North Sea crude grades will average 1.672 million barrels per day in February, compared with 1.681 million bpd originally planned for January.

The table below is based on the original loading programmes for nine crudes tracked by Reuters. Totals are rounded.
Total volumes are in millions of barrels and loading rates are in barrels per day:

(Reuters)

  


FEB


JAN


DEC



BPD

BBLS

BPD

BBLS

BPD

BBLS

Forties

150,000

4.2

158,000

4.9

203,000

6.3

Ekofisk

225,000

6.3

248,000

7.7

226,000

7.0

Troll

75,000

2.1

68,000

2.1

68,000

2.1

Oseberg

100,000

2.8

68,000

2.1

68,000

2.1

Brent

25,000

0.7

23,000

0.7

23,000

0.7

Grane

214,000

6.0

171,000

5.3

181,000

5.6

Statfjord

55,000

1.55

52,000

1.6

52,000

1.6

Gullfaks

171,000

4.8

206,000

6.4

181,000

5.6

Johan Sverdrup

657,000

18.4

687,000

21.3

690,000

21.4

TOTAL

1,672,000

46.9

1,681,000

52.1

1,692,000

52.4

