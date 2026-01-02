North Sea Oil Supply Edges Lower

North Sea daily oil output in February will be slightly lower than January's plan, dropping by about 0.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on loading programmes provided by trade sources.

Loadings of nine North Sea crude grades will average 1.672 million barrels per day in February, compared with 1.681 million bpd originally planned for January.

The table below is based on the original loading programmes for nine crudes tracked by Reuters. Totals are rounded.

Total volumes are in millions of barrels and loading rates are in barrels per day:

(Reuters)