Saipem Lands $425M Turkish Gas Contract in Sakarya Expansion

Italy's Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract worth approximately $425 million by Turkish Petroleum OTC for additional work on the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development in the Turkish sector of the Black Sea.

The contract includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three additional pipelines, totaling around 153 kilometers, along with associated subsea structures.

The infrastructure will connect a newly discovered natural gas reserve at the Goktepe field to the existing Sakarya phase 3 facilities.

The Goktepe field is located at a depth of 2,200 meters, approximately 80 kilometers from Sakarya phase 3. The project aims to boost production capacity from the broader field development.

The new contract will run for about two and a half years and follows a previous agreement signed in September 2025 for Sakarya phase 3. Offshore installation work is scheduled for the second half of 2027, to be carried out using Saipem’s Castorone pipelay vessel.

The award strengthens Saipem’s involvement in Turkey’s offshore energy sector and supports the ongoing development of the country’s natural gas infrastructure.