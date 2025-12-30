DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support vessel (RSV) Skandi Commander.

The contract was awarded following the same competitive tender process that led to six previous four-year RSV contracts announced earlier.

The Skandi Commander will be equipped with both a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) and an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), the latter being a unique feature of this agreement.

The contract, valued at approximately $150 million, is expected to start in January 2027.

"I am proud of our achievements in Brazil this year, adding in excess of USD 2 billion to our backlog from the AHTS, RSV and PIDF tenders. We celebrate a milestone with 25 years of DOF in Brazil this year, and we now have a strong foundation for continued value creation in the years to come with a large portion of our fleet in Brazil on firm contracts that go beyond 2030,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.