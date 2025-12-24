Eidesvik Offshore Secures Work for Viking Princess PSV

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract for its Viking Princess platform supply vessel (PSV).

The contract has been signed with operators DNO Norge, Sval Energi, which is another DNO subsidiary, and Wellesley Petroleum covering a campaign with the Deepsea Yantai drilling rig.

Estimated at 300-365 days, the work relates to plugging and abandonment of one well and drilling of four consecutive wells and is scheduled to start in January 2026.

Built in 2013, Viking Princess in 89,6 meters long, with a beam of 21 meters. The Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.