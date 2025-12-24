Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Offshore Secures Work for Viking Princess PSV

Published

Viking Princess PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)
Viking Princess PSV (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has secured a contract for its Viking Princess platform supply vessel (PSV).

The contract has been signed with operators DNO Norge, Sval Energi, which is another DNO subsidiary, and Wellesley Petroleum covering a campaign with the Deepsea Yantai drilling rig.

Estimated at 300-365 days, the work relates to plugging and abandonment of one well and drilling of four consecutive wells and is scheduled to start in January 2026.

Built in 2013, Viking Princess in 89,6 meters long, with a beam of 21 meters. The Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set, according to Eidesvik Offshore.

In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas PSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DOF)

DOF Expands Backlog with Atlantic Awards, Shell IMR Deal
Seven Viking vessel (Credit: Subsea7)

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspection Deal with Subsea 7
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle...
(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Multiple Vessel Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

GMS Scoops Middle Eastern Jack-Up Vessel Deal

GMS Scoops Middle Eastern Jack

Eidesvik Offshore Secures Work for Viking Princess PSV

Eidesvik Offshore Secures Work

Yinson Production Cuts First Steel for Vietnam-Bound FSO

Yinson Production Cuts First S

MOL Gets ClassNK Approval for Jointing and Burial Vessels Design

MOL Gets ClassNK Approval for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine