BW Energy Reports Encouraging Results at Kudu Well Offshore Namibia

Published

DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)
BW Energy has reported encouraging preliminary results of the Kharas-1 appraisal well, drilled in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia.

The Kharas-1 appraisal well, drilled with Odfjell Drilling-managed Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig, has reached total depth and drilled multiple formations present across the Kudu license.

The well was strategically designed to intersect several targets within a single borehole. While this approach did not allow for individual optimization of each formation, it provided valuable geological data across the broader petroleum system.

According to BW Energy, preliminary results are encouraging. Several intervals show indications of hydrocarbon presence and reservoir potential, suggesting a working petroleum system at Kharas.

Early analysis indicates that the K1 interval may contain hydrocarbons wetter than dry gas. A hydrocarbon migration front has been observed, and wireline operations are underway to assess reservoir quality, fluid type, and pressure characteristics.

A follow-up appraisal campaign will be required to evaluate the individual targets in greater detail, the company noted.

“The outcome of the wireline program will guide decisions on the next well location and the future appraisal strategy,” BW Energy said.

The drilling of the appraisal well took place in the Kudu license (PPL003) operated by BW Energy, with a 95% working interest, with NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holding the remaining 5% carried interest.

