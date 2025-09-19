Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy off Namibia

DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)
DeepSea Mira rig (Credit: Northern Ocean)

BW Energy, together with NAMCOR E&P, has started drilling the Kharas well in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia, with Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig.

The drilling of the appraisal well is taking place in the Kudu license (PPL003) operated by BW Energy, with a 95% working interest, with NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holding the remaining 5% carried interest.

Owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Odfjell Drilling, the Deepsea Mira has been deployed as part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig’s operator, with Rhino Resources.

The contract, entered into by BW Kudu in July 2025, provides access to an in-country rig and an experienced services team.

“Our Namibian crew, together with their international colleagues, mark another step in unlocking Namibia’s offshore potential. A big thank you to everyone involved for their teamwork, dedication, and professionalism,” Northern Ocean said on social media.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Tidal Action drillship (Credit: Hanwha Drilling)

Hanwha Ocean's Tidal Action Drillship Starts Maiden Job...
(Credit: Geoteric)

Petronas to Leverage AI to Expedite Oil and Gas...
(Credit: NewMed Energy)

Chevron, Israeli Operator Set to Start Building New Gas...
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Secures Two Permits for Drilling Ops off Norway

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Panama Canal Launches Concession Process for Natural Gas Pipeline

Panama Canal Launches Concessi

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off UK

Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Dril

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy off Namibia

Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Ap

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Survey in Gulf of America

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Surv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine