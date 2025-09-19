Deepsea Mira Semi-Sub Spuds Appraisal Well for BW Energy off Namibia

BW Energy, together with NAMCOR E&P, has started drilling the Kharas well in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia, with Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Mira semi-submersible drilling rig.

The drilling of the appraisal well is taking place in the Kudu license (PPL003) operated by BW Energy, with a 95% working interest, with NAMCOR E&P, a subsidiary of the national oil company of Namibia, holding the remaining 5% carried interest.

Owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Odfjell Drilling, the Deepsea Mira has been deployed as part of a rig-sharing arrangement previously announced by the rig’s operator, with Rhino Resources.

The contract, entered into by BW Kudu in July 2025, provides access to an in-country rig and an experienced services team.

“Our Namibian crew, together with their international colleagues, mark another step in unlocking Namibia’s offshore potential. A big thank you to everyone involved for their teamwork, dedication, and professionalism,” Northern Ocean said on social media.

Built in 2019, the Deepsea Mira is a 6th generation dynamically positioned/anchor-moored semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60E design. It is designed to operate in both benign and harsh environments, with a maximum operational water depth of 3000 meters.