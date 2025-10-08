Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy Cuts Production Outlook Once More as Triton FPSO Goes Offline

Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)
Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

U.K.-based oil and gas firm Serica Energy has decreased its annual production forecast following the temporary suspension of operations at Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit due to technical issues.

Serica Energy informed that he production from the Triton FPSO, operated by Dana Petroleum, has been temporarily suspended from September 30 due to an issue with the flare system.

The production is likely to restart shortly, according to the operator, with rates that are expected to be severely limited until the root cause of the problem is identified and resolved.

The production deferral means that Serica Energy now expects production to be below the previously communicated 29,000 to 32,000 boepd guidance range.

As announced on September 10, a vibration issue within the compression trains on the Triton FPSO led to work being undertaken on the A compressor, which was subsequently completed.

Production of 25,000 boepd net to Serica Energy was delivered shortly afterwards.

“It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is. We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential,” said Chris Cox, Serica Energy’s CEO.

