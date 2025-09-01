Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean to Dispose of Five Stacked Rigs to Optimize Fleet

Discoverer Clear Leader drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Discoverer Clear Leader drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has announced plans to dispose of four drillships and one semi-submersible drilling rig as part of its fleet optimization efforts.

On August 27, 2025, Transocean announced it intends to dispose of, by sale to a third party for recycling or alternative use, of the four stacked ultra-deepwater drillships and one semi-submersible unit.

The drillships up for disposal include Discoverer Clear Leader and Discoverer Americas, both built in 2009, the 2011-built Deepwater Champion, and the 2010-built Discoverer India.

Transocean also plans to dispose of the Henry Goodrich semi-submersible rig, stacked since March 2020.

The company expects its third quarter 2025 results to include an estimated non-cash charge of approximately $1.9 billion associated with the impairment of these assets.

