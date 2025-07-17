Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV Up for Petrobras Jo

Normand Pioneer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Pioneer CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Maritime has secured work for its Normand Pioneer construction support vessel (CSV) for the end-client Petrobras.

The vessel will be on a bareboat contract from Solstad Maritime to Solstad Offshore (SOFF), which is the contract holder with Petrobras.

Normand Pioneer CSV will be mobilized with a heave compensated E-type gangway system from Ampelmann to the contract that will beging in October 2025.

Duration of the contract is 180 days firm and has a gross value of approximately $17 million, including mobilization.

Built in 1999, Normand Pioneer features UT 742 design, and is capable of accommodating 73 people.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas CSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore...
(Credit: Taihan)

Taihan’s Palos CLV Installs Export Cables for South Korean...
(Credit: Woodside Energy)

Perenco Brings Woodside’s Trinidad Oil and Gas Assets Into...
Artemis eFoiler CTV (Credit: Atemis Technologies)

E-CTV Aces Tryouts at Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore (Video)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Ent

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT Partners Up with Helix for

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Worley Inks FEED Contract for

Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV Up for Petrobras Jo

Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine