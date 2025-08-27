Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

International Operator Enlists DOF’s CSV for Asia Pacific Ops

(Credit: DOF)
(Credit: DOF)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a long-term commitment from an international operator for the construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Inventor in the APAC region.

The contract duration is one year with further extension options, starting January 2026. The commitment reinforces DOF’s capability of delivering reliable subsea services in the region.

DOF did not reveal the exact value of the contract, stating it ranges between $25-50 million.

“This commitment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing operations in the APAC region and underscores DOF’s capability to deliver high-performance subsea solutions.

“Skandi Inventor’s deployment will enhance operational efficiency and support our partners’ long-term asset integrity goals in the region,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe CSV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Windcat)

Windcat Takes Delivery of First Elevation Series CSOV
(Credit: Eni)

Nguya FLNG Unit to Set Sail for Next Phase of Eni's Congo...
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Hits Production Milestone as Jotun FPSO...
(Credit: Vard)

Vard Secures Seismic Vessel Conversion Job

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in New Jack-Up Rigs Deals

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in N

International Operator Enlists DOF’s CSV for Asia Pacific Ops

International Operator Enlists

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Contract Extension with Middle East Operator

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Cont

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm with Over 100 Cranes

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s La

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine