International Operator Enlists DOF’s CSV for Asia Pacific Ops

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a long-term commitment from an international operator for the construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Inventor in the APAC region.

The contract duration is one year with further extension options, starting January 2026. The commitment reinforces DOF’s capability of delivering reliable subsea services in the region.

DOF did not reveal the exact value of the contract, stating it ranges between $25-50 million.

“This commitment marks a significant milestone in our ongoing operations in the APAC region and underscores DOF’s capability to deliver high-performance subsea solutions.

“Skandi Inventor’s deployment will enhance operational efficiency and support our partners’ long-term asset integrity goals in the region,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group.