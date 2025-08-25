Two Vessel Contracts Bring in $65M for Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured two contracts for its Normand Turmalina and Normand Superior vessels, with the combined worth of $65 million.

The anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turmalina has received a contract extension from BRAVA Energia in Brazil.

The extended contract has a duration of three years, starting immediately after the current contract, securing a firm commitment for the vessel until early 2029.

The second contract is related to construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Superior which saw Ocean Infinity exercise its option for the vessel, extending the current agreement with one year to February 2027.