Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Two Vessel Contracts Bring in $65M for Solstad Offshore

(Credit: Solstad Offshore)
(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured two contracts for its Normand Turmalina and Normand Superior vessels, with the combined worth of $65 million.

The anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turmalina has received a contract extension from BRAVA Energia in Brazil.

The extended contract has a duration of three years, starting immediately after the current contract, securing a firm commitment for the vessel until early 2029.

The second contract is related to construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Superior which saw Ocean Infinity exercise its option for the vessel, extending the current agreement with one year to February 2027.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity South America AHTS CSV

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/ adobedesigner

Trump's Halt of Rhode Island Wind Project Stuns Local...
© Cadeler

Cadeler Inks Turbine Installation Deal for Taiwan's...
© ACUA Ocean

ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered USV Completes 24-Hour Sea...
“This partnership isn’t just about day-to-day operations, it’s about setting a new standard for digital and sustainable logistics in the region.” says Jan Inge Pedersen, CEO of Kabal. © Kabal

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Trump Administration to Cancel Approval of Maryland Offshore Wind Project

Trump Administration to Cancel

Trump's Halt of Rhode Island Wind Project Stuns Local Leaders

Trump's Halt of Rhode Island W

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Gamesa Turbines After Setting Deal with Ming Yang Smart Energy

Luxcara Reserves Siemens Games

AMIGO LNG Signs 15-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Macquarie Group

AMIGO LNG Signs 15-Year LNG Sa

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine