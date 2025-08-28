Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eco Wave Power Concludes Operational Testing of US Pilot Wave Plant

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power has completed operational testing at its U.S. pilot wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles.

The operational testing marked the lowering of its floaters into the water for the very first time.

The milestone follows the finalization of all installation works at the project site, including full installation of all wave energy floaters, connection of hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure, and placement of the onshore energy conversion unit.

With installation completed, Eco Wave Power has now officially entered the operational phase of its U.S. journey.

"Seeing our floaters lowered into the water for the first time, and having it shared live on Good Morning America, is a moment of great pride, not only for Eco Wave Power but for the future of clean energy innovation

"This pilot station is a vital step in demonstrating how wave energy can be harnessed using existing marine infrastructure, while laying the groundwork for full-scale commercialization in the United States,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The Los Angeles project is designed as a demonstration station, with the objective to showcase Eco Wave Power's patented onshore technology in U.S. marine conditions, and establish a foundation for future grid-connected commercial wave energy projects in the country.

