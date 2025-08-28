Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Temis Flotel Set to Support Shell’s Bonga Project off Nigeria

(Credit: Nortrans)
(Credit: Nortrans)

Offshore vessel operator Nortrans, in partnership with Temile Development Company, has secured a contract for one of its flotels to support operations at Shell’s deepwater asset offshore Nigeria.

Nortrans and Temile Development Company secured a ‘major contract’ from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to support its Bonga maintenance project.

As part of this project, the TEMIS 500-pax DP3 Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) flotel will be tasked with providing offshore accommodation and support services.

Upon completion of the vessel’s ongoing charter with Equinor on the Bacalhau floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project in Brazil, the TEMIS will mobilize directly to West Africa to start operations.

“This award builds on our long-standing partnership with Temile, a trusted leader in Nigeria’s maritime and energy sector. We are proud to support Temile in delivering safe, reliable, and efficient offshore solutions for one of Nigeria’s most important deepwater assets,” Nortrans said.

Vessels Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

