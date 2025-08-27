Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in New Jack-Up Rigs Deals

Prospector 1 jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)
Prospector 1 jack-up rig (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured new contract commitments for two of its premium jack-up rigs and confirmed the start of operations for one of its rigs offshore Mexico.

In the North Sea, Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig has received separate binding Letters of Award from Dana Petroleum and ONE-Dyas in the Netherlands.

The Dana Petroleum commitment is for one well, with an anticipated duration of 30 days, scheduled to begin in November 2025.

The ONE-Dyas commitment covers a period of three wells, with an anticipated duration of 210 days, and is expected to start in December 2025, in direct continuation of the previous contract.

The ONE-Dyas award also includes options that may extend the work by an additional 210 days.

In West Africa, the Natt jack-up rig has secured a contract with New Age in Congo. The firm scope of one well has an anticipated duration of 60 days scheduled to commence November 2025.

These new commitments cover a combined duration of 300 days and represent more than $43 million in contract revenue backlog, excluding options, mobilization, and demobilization compensation.

Additionally, the previously announced letter of award (LOA) for the Odin rig in Mexico has converted into a contract and the rig has started operations under the contract, Borr Drilling confirmed.

Drilling Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Nando / Adobe Stock

Staatsolie to Open Offers for Suriname’s Offshore Oil...
Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit; Saipem)

Saipem Completes Conversion of Rig to FPU for Eni’s Congo...
(Credit: Straatman)

New Acquisition Bolsters Straatman's Maritime...
(Credit: Jadestone Energy)

Jadestone’s Flow Test Exceeds Expectations at Australian...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in New Jack-Up Rigs Deals

Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in N

International Operator Enlists DOF’s CSV for Asia Pacific Ops

International Operator Enlists

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Contract Extension with Middle East Operator

EnerMech Bags Maintenance Cont

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm with Over 100 Cranes

Palfinger to Equip Poland’s La

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine