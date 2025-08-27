Borr Drilling Scoops $43M in New Jack-Up Rigs Deals

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured new contract commitments for two of its premium jack-up rigs and confirmed the start of operations for one of its rigs offshore Mexico.

In the North Sea, Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig has received separate binding Letters of Award from Dana Petroleum and ONE-Dyas in the Netherlands.

The Dana Petroleum commitment is for one well, with an anticipated duration of 30 days, scheduled to begin in November 2025.

The ONE-Dyas commitment covers a period of three wells, with an anticipated duration of 210 days, and is expected to start in December 2025, in direct continuation of the previous contract.

The ONE-Dyas award also includes options that may extend the work by an additional 210 days.

In West Africa, the Natt jack-up rig has secured a contract with New Age in Congo. The firm scope of one well has an anticipated duration of 60 days scheduled to commence November 2025.

These new commitments cover a combined duration of 300 days and represent more than $43 million in contract revenue backlog, excluding options, mobilization, and demobilization compensation.

Additionally, the previously announced letter of award (LOA) for the Odin rig in Mexico has converted into a contract and the rig has started operations under the contract, Borr Drilling confirmed.