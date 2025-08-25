Vard Secures Seismic Vessel Conversion Job

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed a contract with Norway-based Sanco Shipping for the conversion of the seismic research vessel Sanco Sailor into a seismic source vessel.

Sanco Shipping contracted PGS Apollo, now renamed Sanco Sailor, earlier in 2025, ahead of conversion job at Vard Langsten.

Vard’s scope of work includes significant structural modifications, upgrades to existing seismic equipment, and the installation of a DP2 system for the vessel spanning 106.6 meters in length, with a breadth of 19.2 meters.

The upgrades are expected to enhance the vessel’s operational capabilities and support Sanco’s position in the seismic and offshore markets.

“We did an extensive tendering between Norwegian yards and were glad to see that Vard Langsten was the most competitive. Based on their vast experience both with newbuilds and conversions, we are confident that Vard Langsten will meet our high expectations,” said Tommy Bøe, CTO at Sanco Shipping.

“This project is key for Vard in supporting an important client while applying the high level of competence required for such specialized work. It also contributes to further strengthening VARD’s position in the ship repair and conversion market,” added Wilhelm Eggesbø, SVP Aftersales at Vard.