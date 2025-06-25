Energean Set to Put FPSO at Karish Field Back Into Production

Energean has received notice from the Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, instructing the safe restart and resumption of production and operations at its Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Energean said it is working to safely restart production and resume normal operations in line with its operating procedures at the Karish field, where the FPSO is located.

To remind, Israeli government ordered Energean to stop production from the FPSO earlier in June following the escalation of its conflict with Iran, for which the ceasefire was agreed on June 24.

“I want to thank the entire team for their dedication and professionalism during this uniquely challenging time.

“We look forward to bringing production safely back online, in full coordination with the authorities, to deliver energy security to Israel and the broader region,” said Mathios Rigas, Chief Executive Officer of Energean.