Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for Tubular Solutions

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of more than 30,000 tons of carbon steel tubulars and associated accessories featuring VAM premium connections.

This order is part of the ongoing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) between Vallourec and ADNOC.

This agreement also involves an integrated suite of services, such as VAM Field Service and value-added digital solutions designed to optimize installation and maintenance practices.

These services will ensure that ADNOC’s oil and gas fields operate with maximum efficiency. To meet the project's supply and delivery requirements, production will be carried out across Vallourec’s industrial sites in Brazil, China, and Indonesia.

This order fully aligns with ADNOC’s ambitious target of reaching 5 million barrels per day of production by 2027.

“This contract reflects Vallourec’s unwavering commitment to supplying ADNOC with premium products and services, built on decades of operational excellence in the Middle East. Thanks to our track record and field-proven efficiencies, we continue to deliver state-of-the-art OCTG solutions and related services to major operators like ADNOC,” said Laurent Dubedout, Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories.