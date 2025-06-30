Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for Tubular Solutions

(Credit; Vallourec)
(Credit; Vallourec)

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of more than 30,000 tons of carbon steel tubulars and associated accessories featuring VAM premium connections.

This order is part of the ongoing Long-Term Agreement (LTA) for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) between Vallourec and ADNOC.

This agreement also involves an integrated suite of services, such as VAM Field Service and value-added digital solutions designed to optimize installation and maintenance practices.

These services will ensure that ADNOC’s oil and gas fields operate with maximum efficiency. To meet the project's supply and delivery requirements, production will be carried out across Vallourec’s industrial sites in Brazil, China, and Indonesia.

This order fully aligns with ADNOC’s ambitious target of reaching 5 million barrels per day of production by 2027.

“This contract reflects Vallourec’s unwavering commitment to supplying ADNOC with premium products and services, built on decades of operational excellence in the Middle East. Thanks to our track record and field-proven efficiencies, we continue to deliver state-of-the-art OCTG solutions and related services to major operators like ADNOC,” said Laurent Dubedout, Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories.

Middle East Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)

OKEA Gets Green Light for New Drilling Op at Brage Field
Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Triton FPSO Set to Come Back Online with Full Ramp Up to...
(Credit: Centrica)

Centrica and Thailand’s PTT Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal
The Mariner field in the UK North Sea (Credit: Jamie Baikie and Michal Wachucik / Equinor)

Shell, Equinor Unveil Name of UK North Sea’s Largest Oil...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for Tubular Solutions

Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for

OKEA Gets Green Light for New Drilling Op at Brage Field

OKEA Gets Green Light for New

Triton FPSO Set to Come Back Online with Full Ramp Up to Follow

Triton FPSO Set to Come Back O

Equinor Strikes Oil in Johan Castberg Area of Barents Sea

Equinor Strikes Oil in Johan C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine