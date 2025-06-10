Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tyra II: Completion Test Successfully Met

Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)
Tyra II Development (Credit: TotalEnergies)

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that the completion test at the Tyra II gas project in the North Sea has been successfully met.

Based on demonstrated achieved production, and oil production above expectations, BlueNord announced that the Tyra completion test has successfully been met under the RBL banks' requirements.

Following seven months of observed production, the Tyra completion test has been assessed using parameters that better reflects the underlying performance of the Tyra facilities, accounting for both oil- and gas production, as well as ramp-up period related to the facility availability.

With the Tyra completion test met, BlueNord expects to shortly declare the $253 million cash distribution, expected to be paid as a return of paid-in capital.

To remind, the Tyra hub, Denmark’s largest offshore gas development, was restarted with full technical capacity achieved on the facilities in April 2025, following the completion of repairs which impacted the production.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Aquaterrra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Services Work for North...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Germany's SEFE and Azerbaijan's SOCAR Enter Long-Term Gas...
Weizhou 5-3 oil field (Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Starts Production at Offshore Field in South China...
Source: Green Yard

Noble, Green Yard Sign Maintenance Contract for GreatWhite...

Sponsored

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of AV!

Have you heard the news? VideoRay Is Now Part of

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine St

Africa Energy Aims to Start Production in South Africa by 2033

Africa Energy Aims to Start Pr

Repsol Hires Halliburton for Well Lifecycle Optimization of North Sea Assets

Repsol Hires Halliburton for W

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Services Work for North Sea CCS Project

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver We

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine