Tyra II: Completion Test Successfully Met

BlueNord, the partner in the Tyra II project along with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, has informed that the completion test at the Tyra II gas project in the North Sea has been successfully met.

Based on demonstrated achieved production, and oil production above expectations, BlueNord announced that the Tyra completion test has successfully been met under the RBL banks' requirements.

Following seven months of observed production, the Tyra completion test has been assessed using parameters that better reflects the underlying performance of the Tyra facilities, accounting for both oil- and gas production, as well as ramp-up period related to the facility availability.

With the Tyra completion test met, BlueNord expects to shortly declare the $253 million cash distribution, expected to be paid as a return of paid-in capital.

To remind, the Tyra hub, Denmark’s largest offshore gas development, was restarted with full technical capacity achieved on the facilities in April 2025, following the completion of repairs which impacted the production.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day once fully commissioned and operational.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.