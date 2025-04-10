Zenith Energy Wraps Up Well Ops at CEP’s Field off Poland

Well engineering consultancy and project management firm Zenith Energy hade delivered the Wolin East 1 (WE 1) well for client Central European Petroleum (CEP) at its Wolin concession in the Baltic Sea, offshore Poland.

Zenith Energy was hired to provide full well management, including all well engineering, procurement, supply chain management, services contracting, health, safety and environmental management, logistical support, and supervision of the well operations for the first well to be drilled at CEP’s Wolin concession.

The project, which included a complex rig move, extremely shallow water depth, and challenging drilling conditions was executed in 70 days.

WE-1 was successfully drilled, cored, and logged before being suspended for future re-entry.

The drilling operations was conducted with Noble Corporation’s Noble Resolve jack-up rig, as part of the contract signed with CEP in 2024.

CEP confirmed that the data obtained during drilling is now undergoing detailed analysis, with initial results looking promising and that resource estimates will be updated based on the data gathered from WE 1, with results expected in the next two-three months.

“Thanks to our extensive experience with similar wells across Europe, the entire WE 1 drilling operation was completed as planned. We will now undertake a thorough analysis of all the data obtained during drilling, which will take a few months,” said Rolf G. Skaar, CEO of CEP.

“We are proud to have successfully completed this challenging project with Central European Petroleum. The Wolin well-presented technical and logistical challenges, but our team’s expertise and dedication ensured a safe and efficient operation,” added Martin Booth, Managing Director of Zenith Energy.