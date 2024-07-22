Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble Secures Drilling Work off Poland

(Photo: Noble Corporation)
(Photo: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation announced its first drilling campaign offshore Poland.

The jackup Noble Resolve will drill one well for CEP Central European Petroleum BV in the Wolin Concession starting October 2024, in direct continuation after SPS. The contract spans 45 days at a dayrate of $140,000/day.

“This contract marks a milestone for Noble as we drill offshore Poland for the first time,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts. “We have nearly 300 employees in our Gdansk office who are especially proud of this achievement, and we appreciate the trust placed in our crew by Central European Petroleum.”

Noble Resolve is a Gusto MSC CJ50 X100 MC jackup built by Keppel Fels Shipyard Singapore in 2009. It can drill down to 30,000 feet in up to 350-foot water depths.

Drilling Activity Europe

