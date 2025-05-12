Viaro Energy Appoints Exceed as Well Operator for Over 190 North Sea Wells

U.K.-based oil and gas company Viaro Energy has appointed Exceed as well operator for over 190 wells which will comprise Viaro’s One Gas West assets following completion of the acquisition from Shell and ExxonMobil.

Exceed will manage all aspects of late life well operations, starting with the decommissioning of the 26 wells associated with the Southern North Sea Leman Foxtrot and Golf platforms, which commences later this year.

Subsequent activity within the five-year, multi-million-dollar contract’s term will include well intervention and further decommissioning operations, as well as the development of new gas production wells, widely regarded as an energy transition fuel.

Exceed deemed the contract as 'one of the most significant' wins in its 20-year history.

“Our well and reservoir management capabilities have gained an outstanding reputation for the ability to balance decarbonization with energy security and affordability, as we continue to champion a sustainable UK energy transition.

“Understandably, this contract has been keenly contested across the North Sea industry, and we are delighted that our capacity and competency have been recognized by Viaro as providing optimum levels of expertise and support for its major acquisition,” said John Anderson, Exceed’s Commercial Director - Wells comments.

Since gaining Well Operator status in 2022, Exceed has established itself as one of the North Sea's leading independent well operators, and will now be managing over 200 wells throughout the region, on a scale commensurate with major North Sea operators.

To remind, in July 2024 Viaro Energy reached an agreement with Shell and ExxonMobil for the acquisition of a full working interest in the Shell-operated UK Southern North Sea assets owned by the two supermajors.