UK Firm to Deliver T&S Infrastructure for Liverpool Bay CCS Project

United Living Energy, a subsidiary of U.K. critical infrastructure provider United Living Group, has been selected as one of the primary contractors to deliver CO2 transportation and storage (T&S) infrastructure for Eni’s Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The project, secured by United Living Energy’s Infrastructure Services business (ULIS), is worth approximately $335 million over three-year period.

The facility will be instrumental in enabling the landmark HyNet CO2 pipeline, which aims to unlock a low carbon economy for the north west of England and north Wales.

The pipeline will be the first step in unlocking the benefits and ambitions of the wider HyNet North West project and achieving the UK’s net zero target by 2050.

The HyNet CO2 pipeline will take CO2 captured by industrial emitters across the region and transport it through new and repurposed infrastructure to permanent storage in depleted natural gas reservoirs under the seabed in Liverpool Bay.

ULIS has been chosen by Liverpool Bay CCS – a company of Eni Group – to work on the pipeline as part of an engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) project.

The pipeline will start in Ince, Cheshire, and ULIS will cover over 34 km of new pipeline, part of its Infrastructure Services business, in conjunction with 24 km of existing pipeline, which will finish in Point of Ayr, North Wales.

"We are incredibly excited about the potential of this CO2 Transportation and Storage (T&S) infrastructure project and the positive impact it will have on CO₂ emission reduction. We are acutely aware of the pressing need to transition to a lower-carbon future and see CCS as a crucial element to the UK achieving its net-zero target.

"This project will also deliver huge benefits to the North West region, bringing major investment in local skills development, employment opportunities, and strong growth prospects for local businesses,” said Neil Armstrong, Chairman and CEO of United Living Group.