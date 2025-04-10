Aker Solutions Introduces Three Floating Wind Foundation Designs

Aker Solutions has unveiled three floating wind foundation designs – the YFloat, CONFloat-Omega, and CONFloat-7C – engineered to maximize energy production, simplify construction and reduce maintenance.

All three have passive ballast systems and the capability of supporting turbines that are 15 MW and larger.

The YFloat is an advanced steel floating substructure meticulously designed to provide a stable and efficient platform for wind turbines.

The YFloat (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Its symmetrical design facilitates efficient pre-fabrication with the option of local assembly, reducing material usage and simplifying the manufacturing process. The YFloat is said to offer scalability that facilitates higher power generation and reduced levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

The CONFloat-Omega is a circular concrete floater concept featuring a moonpool at its center and an offset turbine and tower, specifically designed for harsh environmental conditions. The concrete material and robust construction ensure high resistance to fatigue and minimal maintenance requirements.

The CONFloat-Omega (Credit: Aker Solutions)

The CONFloat-7C draws on the CONDEEP designs, with a 7-cell configuration featuring a centralized turbine and tower. This design reduces integration and completion draught, thereby enabling a wider range of execution locations and ports.

The CONFloat-7C (Credit: Aker Solutions)

"These three foundations build on our strong heritage in concrete and steel floaters developed through Aker Solutions, and reflect our continued evolution in the offshore wind industry. We are drawing on our experience and expertise to reduce costs and develop efficient products and value chains for future offshore wind projects”, said Henrik Inadomi, Executive Vice President for New Energies in Aker Solutions.