SMD Clears Electric Work-Class ROV for Deployment with Jan de Nul

Subsea technology and services company SMD has completed site acceptance testing of its electric work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), marking a milestone in the development of fully electric subsea systems.

Testing of the SMD Quantum EV was completed at the DEEP Campus near Bristol. The vehicle, purchased by Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul, underwent extensive endurance testing and is scheduled to be integrated into Jan De Nul’s cable laying vessel (CLV) Fleeming Jenkin ahead of commercial deployment in 2026.

The Quantum EV is designed to operate for long durations in challenging conditions, reducing operational downtime and supporting precision subsea work, according to SMD.

“Requirements for efficient, reliable, and sustainable subsea vehicles are more pressing than ever. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the offshore renewables sector, where ambitious global targets demand unwavering operational excellence across the supply chain,” said John McCann, business development manager at SMD.

“The electrification of high-powered subsea systems such as this is the key to unlocking more efficient underwater operations.

“Following extensive testing, we are confident that this system will work reliably in the field, enabling us to support clients around the globe with their renewable energy projects. We look forward to installing this vehicle on our cutting-edge cable laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, next year,” added Jan Van de Velde, director newbuilding at Jan De Nul.