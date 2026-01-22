Seatrium and Aibel Seek Arbitration to Resolve DolWin 5 Disputes

Seatrium, through its wholly owned subsidiary Seatrium New Energy (SNE), and consortium partner Aibel have started arbitration proceedings for the disputes related to the delivery of TenneT’s DolWin 5 offshore converter platform project in Germany’s North Sea.

The arbitration arises from disputes under a consortium agreement signed in May 2019 covering the design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the 900 MW offshore converter platform for the end-customer TenneT.

The project secured pre-merger and sits outside TenneT’s 2GW program. It is not related to the four HVDC units currently in Seatrium’s order book.

In the DolWin5 project, TenneT is installing an offshore grid connection system in the North Sea with a capacity of 900 MW using extra-high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission technology. The three-phase alternating current generated by the wind farms at sea is converted into direct current on the offshore platform DolWin epsilon.

The platform is based on Aibel’s design for the DolWin cluster in the German sector of the North Sea.

Despite the start of arbitration, the parties continue to work on the project, which is currently located in the German North Sea and remains targeted for delivery in 2026.

Following discussions, SNE and Aibel agreed to submit their respective requests for arbitration to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, as provided for under the consortium agreement.

The proceedings relate to differences over the allocation of responsibilities, performance of direct scopes of work, and the distribution of revenue and costs associated with joint project scope.

Under the consortium agreement, certain scopes of work were allocated as direct responsibilities of each party, while others were designated as joint scope.

Seatrium said that despite delays in achieving a final design freeze and multiple design changes, SNE completed its direct scope in Singapore and the platform sailed from Seatrium’s yard in October 2023 to Aibel’s facility in Haugesund for further work.

The parties also agreed that Aibel would assume responsibility for certain works originally within Seatrium’s direct scope that could not be completed prior to sailaway due to late design changes.

Both parties have asserted claims against each other for alleged breaches of direct scope obligations, as well as disputes over joint scope cost and revenue allocation. SNE and Aibel have made claims against each other for approximately $211 million (€180 million) and $132 million (€113 million) respectively in relation to direct scopes of work.

Based on preliminary advice received by SNE, any valid claims relating to direct scope obligations are expected to be satisfied from designated reserved consortium funds of approximately $5.8 million (€5 million) and are not expected to result in additional financial exposure beyond that amount.

Aibel has also claimed around $20 million (€17 million) in relation to matters it considers to fall under joint scope. SNE is contesting these claims and is seeking declarations to clarify the respective obligations and liabilities of the parties under the consortium agreement.

Seatrium said SNE will pursue its claims and defend against those brought by Aibel. As the arbitration is at an early stage, the company said it is unable to determine the financial impact, if any, and will provide further updates as material developments arise.