Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK First: CO2 Injection Test for Poseidon CCS Wraps Up at Perenco’s North Sea Field

(Credit: Perenco)
(Credit: Perenco)

UK’s first CO2 injection test for the Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which will store CO2 at Perenco-operated Leman gas field in Southern North Sea, has been completed.

The test involved the injection of CO2 into a depleted natural gas reservoir in the UK’s Southern North Sea, marking a major milestone for Project Poseidon and the UK’s broader decarbonization strategy.

Petrodec’s ERDA, the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support, has now sailed away from the Leman 27H platform.

This marks the end of the test which was carried out by the Project Poseidon joint venture, comprising Perenco UK, Carbon Catalyst, and Harbour Energy.

The Poseidon injection test delivered to plan with a total of 15 injection cycles performed into the Leman gas field, mobilizing 11 CO2 offshore batch refills.

The operational program was performed in a timely and safe manner, without injection issues and, importantly, with the acquisition of an exceptional dataset, Perenco said.

The operation proves not only that CCS can be a reality for depleted fields of the Southern North Sea, but also that it is possible to widely reuse petroleum production infrastructure to unlock cost effective projects, the company noted.

“This test has met our expectations, both in terms of technical execution and the quality of data gathered. These insights are instrumental as we move to the next phase of developing the Poseidon Project.

“The successful test highlights the role our industry can play in the UK’s decarbonization efforts. The Perenco CCS team and our joint venture partners are now fully focused on interpreting the results and converting new insights into an evidence-based development plan for Project Poseidon,” said Armel Simondin, CEO, Perenco.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe CCS Oil and Gas Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

Serica Energy Lowers 2025 Output Forecast Due to Triton...
The Island Innovator rig (Credit: Island Drilling)

Equinor Picks Team for Multi-Well P&A Ops Off Norway

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northernmost Field On Stream (Video)

Equinor Brings Norway’s Northe

Current News

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance Software for Ships and Subsea Vessels

OEG Unveils Geometry Assurance

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for AI Bird Monitoring for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro, Spoor Join Forces for A

Sapura Energy Scoops Close to $9M for O&M Work off Malaysia

Sapura Energy Scoops Close to

DOF Gets Subsea Mooring Installation Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Gets Subsea Mooring Instal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine