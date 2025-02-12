Carbon Catalyst Injects First CO2 at Perenco’s Depleted Leman Gas Field Off UK

Carbon Catalyst Limited (CCL) has conducted a first CO2 injection test as part of the Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, which will store CO2 at Perenco-operated Leman gas field in Southern North Sea.

The Poseidon CO2 injection test took place on February 10, marks a significant milestone for both the UK and the Poseidon Joint Venture (PJV).

The Poseidon injection test utilizes Petrodec’s Erda rig, specially equipped for the injection of CO2 into the H compartment of the Leman gas field, the UK's largest depleted gas field.

The operation follows the successful recompletion of the H27 well in August 2024. Following a successful injection test, the PJV will progress towards a Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2027, and first commercial CO2 injection for permanent storage in 2029.

It is anticipated that Poseidon will target an initial annual injection capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2, scaling up to an ultimate annual injection rate of 40 million tonnes. Given this, and the potential 1 billion tonnes storage capacity, Poseidon is set to become one of the largest CCS projects in Northwest Europe.

“CCL is delighted to announce the start of CO2 injection at Poseidon. This project has the potential to play a very significant role in decarbonising both the UK and Continental European economies. As such, reaching this milestone is an extremely positive step in derisking the project and advancing it towards commercial viability,” said Nick Terrell, Executive Director at Carbon Catalyst.

Poseidon will connect a wide range of CO2 emitters across East Anglia, London, and the wider Southeast of the UK via the PUK-operated Bacton Gas Terminal to the offshore Poseidon geological storage sites.