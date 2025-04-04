Liebherr Equips Agogo FPSO with Two Offshore Cranes

Crane specialist Liebherr has supplied two offshore cranes to Yinson Production, which will support the operations of Agogo floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) at Azule Energy’s field offshore Angola.

Two offshore cranes of the type RL 2600 (Ram Luffing 2600) and RL-K 2600 (Ram Luffing knuckle boom 2600) have been sold to Yinson Production, which is in charge of the provision, operation and maintenance of the Agogo FPSO.

The cranes, with a maximum lifting capacity of up to 30 tonnes and a maximum boom outreach of over 30 metres each, will be used for maintenance and component replacement on the FPSO.

Once the cranes are in operation, Liebherr Portugal will take over the maintenance and servicing of the equipment.

To remind, in February Yinson Production officially named the Agogo FPSO at a grand naming and sail away ceremony held at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) shipyard.

“We are pleased to be selected as the supplier of the main cranes onboard the Agogo FPSO for Angolan waters and look forward to maintaining our long-standing cooperation with Yinson Production through this new project. The advanced features and compact design of the RL 2600 and RL-K 2600 ensure an invaluable assets for our offshore customers,” said Oliver Odebrecht, Sales Manager General Purpose Offshore Cranes at Liebherr in Rostock.

The FPSO will operate in the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola for Azule Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and Eni, under a 15-year firm charter.

The FPSO has a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day.