Agogo FPSO Set to Sail to Azule Energy’s Field Offshore Angola

The Agogo floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is ready to set sail from Chinese shipyard to Azule Energy’s development offshore Angola.

Yinson Production has officially named the Agogo FPSO at a grand naming and sail away ceremony held at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) shipyard in Shanghai, China.

The vessel is now preparing to set sail for Angola, where it will operate in the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Block 15/06 offshore Angola for Azule Energy, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and Eni, under a 15-year firm charter.

The contract also includes an option to extend for another five years, with a total contract value of up to approximately $5.3 billion.

Awarded to Yinson Production by Azule Energy in February 2023, the Agogo FPSO features cutting-edge carbon reduction technologies.

These technologies include closed flare system, hydrocarbon blanketing, combined cycle technology, automated process controls, all-electric drive systems as well as the first pilot of a post-combustion carbon capture system on an FPSO.

According to Yinson Production, the carbon-reducing technologies onboard the FPSO are expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 27%.

The Agogo FPSO has production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, and is expected to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Featuring a full suite of technologies to reduce carbon emissions, including carbon capture technology, the Agogo FPSO is a true gamechanger in the industry and underscores our commitment to reducing the environmental footprint of our operations.

“With a wealth of experience operating offshore assets to the highest standards in Africa since 1995, Angola is a new addition to our operations, and we look forward to contributing to Angola’s energy security,” said Flemming Grønnegaard, Agogo FPSO’s Project Director.