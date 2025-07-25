Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Takes FID for Offshore Gas Discovery in Egyptian Mediterranean Sea

Stena Forth drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)
BG International limited, an affiliate of Shell, has made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Mina West gas discovery in Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea.

Shell (60%) will operate the field alongside partner, Kufpec (Egypt) Limited (KUFPEC) (40%), working in close collaboration with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

Discovered in October 2023, the Mina West gas field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing infrastructure of West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM), supporting the delivery of energy to Egypt’s domestic gas market.

Shell used Stena Drilling's Stena Forth drillship to carry out the drilling campaign.

“Investing in new production at Mina West expands our industry-leading integrated gas business and supports delivery of secure, reliable energy to Egypt’s domestic market in-line with our strategy to create more value with less emissions,” said Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt.

