Valeura’s Assets in Gulf of Thailand Remain Operational After Earthquake

Canada-based oil and gas company Valeura Energy has reported that all of its assets in the Gulf of Thailand remain operating safely, following a devastating earthquake that hit Myanmar, affecting the neighboring Thailand as well.

At approximately 13:30 local time on Friday March 28, 2025, a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar, approximately 1,000 km from Bangkok Thailand.

While certain buildings in Thailand were damaged, Valeura has confirmed that all of its facilities in the offshore Gulf of Thailand remain operating safely, with no immediate indications of damage.

The earthquake killed dozens of people in Myanmar, the local media have reported, with significant damage to infrastructure and buildings recorded over the vast area.

The quake also hit Thailand, with reports of at least nine people killed in the capital Bangkok.