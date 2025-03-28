Dolphin Drilling Appoints Permanent CEO and CFO

Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm Dolphin Drilling has appointed Jon Oliver Bryce as permanent chief executive officer (CEO) and Ingolf Gillesdal as chief financial officer (CFO).

Jon Oliver Bryce has been appointed permanent CEO, effective immediately, following the resignation Bjørnar Iversen in January 2025.

Bryce is an established industry figure with more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having previously held senior leadership positions at Awilco Drilling and Odfjell Drilling.

He has been the company’s chief strategy officer since November 2023 and interim CEO since January.

As announced in February 2025, the current CFO Stephen Cox will step down. VP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Ingolf Gillesdal, has been promoted to CFO, effective from the April 15.

Cox will stay on until the summer to support the company and the CFO transition.

“I see opportunity for Dolphin Drilling going forward. In the drilling rig sector that we currently operate, supply is at an all-time low following a prolonged period of downturn and scrapping. Rig demand, however, is now building due to a combination of macro and basin-specific reasons, creating an ever-tightening market segment.

“With a highly competent organization, our 60-year track-record of delivering operational excellence across the globe and now the backing of new major shareholders, the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this emerging market imbalance and to create value”, said Bryce.