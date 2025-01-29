Dolphin Drilling’s Chief Steps Down

Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm Dolphin Drilling has informed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bjørnar Iversen resigned from the position.

Jon Oliver Bryce has been appointed interim-CEO.

Bryce currently holds the position as Chief Strategy Officer in Dolphin Drilling and brings over 30 years of experience in the drilling industry.

Prior to joining Dolphin Drilling, he held senior positions, including leadership roles at Awilco Drilling and Odfjell Drilling.

“We would like to thank Bjørnar for his contributions to the Company over the last six years and wish him well with his future endeavors,” said Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board of Directors.