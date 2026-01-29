Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 25/7-13 in production license 782 S.

The license is operated by Equinor with 60% working interest, with partner Aker BP holding the remaining 40%.

The Drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.