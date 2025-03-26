Shell Selects McDermott for Engineering and Procurement Services

McDermott has been selected by Shell Global Solutions International for an Enterprise Framework Agreement (EFA) for engineering and procurement services and integrated project management team services (IPMT).

The EFA has a duration of three years with two one-year optional extensions.

The scope of the agreement encompasses the full suite of McDermott's offerings across its Low Carbon Solutions, Offshore Middle East, and Subsea and Floating Facilities business lines.

McDermott will leverage its global engineering centers and expertise to support Shell with developing and executing world-class feasibility and front-end engineering solutions.

"Our global execution model makes us the ideal partner to support Shell in the execution of their upcoming project portfolio.

“By combining our low-carbon engineering, procurement, construction and installation delivery, strategic partnerships, technology innovation, fabrication and offshore installation capacity, we have the agility to progress our joint journey to net zero while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” said Maurizio Coratella, McDermott's Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

McDermott has a longstanding relationship with Shell and is executing a large portfolio of deepwater projects for them in the US Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Western Australia and in Malaysia.