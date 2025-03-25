Deep Wind Offshore Finds Local Partner for Korean Offshore Wind Projects

Norway-based company Deep Wind Offshore has signed a partnership agreement with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), the largest power producer in South Korea, to jointly develop Admiral Lee and Abalone offshore wind projects in Korea.

Deep Wind Offshore has been developing offshore wind projects around the Korean peninsula for the past four years.

So far, this has resulted in 3 GW under exclusive development.

Admiral Lee and Abalone projects are bottom-fixed offshore wind project, with the capacity of up to 1.4 GW.

“KHNP is evolving beyond its traditional role as a leader in nuclear and hydro power generation to become a driving force in the transition to eco-friendly energy through the development of renewable sources such as offshore wind.

“Our strategic partnership with Deep Wind Offshore marks a pivotal milestone in strengthening Korea’s global competitiveness in offshore wind. Through this collaboration, we will actively contribute to the expansion of clean energy, while also leading efforts in localization of key technologies and delivering value to local communities”, said Young-chul Kang, Director of Renewable Energy Division, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP.

“With an impressive track-record and a unique local position, KHNP is the perfect partner for Deep Wind Offshore in Korea. Together with our experienced team, this collaboration will provide a solid foundation for maturing projects through upcoming milestones. Combined, we will contribute to Korea’s front-running position in offshore wind”, added Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore.