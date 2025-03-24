Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel to Mobilize for Ithaca’s Captain Field in June

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has published an operational update for February 2025, achieving fleet utilization of 57%.

The company’s accommodation rigs Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during the period, achieving 100 per cent utilization. Safe Eurus achieved a utilization rate of 98%.

Safe Caledonia has started reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, in U.K., and will mobilize to the Captain Field within June 2025 as part of the contract worth between $26 million and $37 million with Ithaca Energy, agreed in 2024.

Safe Boreas is in Norway is also preparing for relocation in the second quarter of 2025 for a contract in Australia, starting between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.

In addition, the company completed the sale Safe Concordia, and the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025, while the Safe Scandinavia remains laid up in Norway.