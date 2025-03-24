Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel to Mobilize for Ithaca’s Captain Field in June

Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Caledonia (Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has published an operational update for February 2025, achieving fleet utilization of 57%.

The company’s accommodation rigs Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during the period, achieving 100 per cent utilization. Safe Eurus achieved a utilization rate of 98%.

Safe Caledonia has started reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, in U.K., and will mobilize to the Captain Field within June 2025 as part of the contract worth between $26 million and $37 million with Ithaca Energy, agreed in 2024.

Safe Boreas is in Norway is also preparing for relocation in the second quarter of 2025 for a contract in Australia, starting between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026. 

In addition, the company completed the sale Safe Concordia, and the vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025, while the Safe Scandinavia remains laid up in Norway. 

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

US Grants $5B Loan to TotalEnergies for Mozambique LNG...
Jotun FPSO (Credit: Vår Energi)

Jotun FPSO On its Way to Balder Field in North Sea

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables for Three French Offshore Wind Farms

Nexans to Supply Subsea Cables

MODEC Gets Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO Ops and Maintenance Job

MODEC Gets Shell’s Gato do Mat

TechnipFMC to Work on Boosting Output at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Field

TechnipFMC to Work on Boosting

IACS Publishes New Recommendation on 3D Printing

IACS Publishes New Recommendat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine