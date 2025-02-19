Prosafe Sells Safe Concordia Flotel

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has signed an agreement with an undisclosed party for the sale of its Safe Concordia semi-submersible flotel.

Prosafe signed the deal through its wholly-owned subsidiary for the gross price of $5 million before commissions and expenses.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner upon completion of her current charter obligations, within a window of March through June 2025.

The sale of the vessel is subject to customary closing conditions and requirements, the company noted.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible unit with 389 (461 with ALQ) beds, capable for worldwide operations excluding Norway.

The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.