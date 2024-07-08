Prosafe’s Safe Caledonia Flotel Set for Check-In at North Sea

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy for the charter of its Safe Caledonia offshore accommodation rig for work at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea.

As stated in the LoI, the firm duration of the contract, starting June 2025, is six months with up to three months of options.

Final contract award is subject to meeting certain site-specific technical criteria, according to Prosafe, adding that the value of the contract is from $26 million to $37 million, depending on options.

Also, the Safe Caledonia will undergo its five-yearly special periodic survey and other maintenance works prior to the start of the contract, Prosafe added.

"The Safe Caledonia has provided consistently safe and reliable high quality accommodation support in the UK sector for many years, and we are very pleased to gain this LoI from a new client in Ithaca Energy.

“The reactivation and commitment of the Safe Caledonia reflects the continued tightening of the accommodation market in the North Sea and globally,” said Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe.

The Safe Caledonia is a moored semi-submersible rig with thruster assist. It offers beds for up to 454 persons. The rig was built in 1982 at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design and completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13, enhancing the accommodation facilities and extending the structural life of the vessel.

The Captain field lies approximately 145 kilometers north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth, in water depths of around 105.5 meters.

Discovered in 1977 in Block 13/22a, the Captain field achieved first production in March 1997, thanks to key technology developments in horizontal drilling and down-hole pumps in well bores.

In 2020, daily production averaged 25,520 barrels of liquids and 3.0 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Ithaca Energy continues to implement projects designed to sustain production and increase recovery, most notably through the Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project.