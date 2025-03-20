EnerMech Names APAC Regional Chief

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has appointed Jason Jeow to head up its Asia Pacific regional management.

With decades of extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Jeow joined EnerMech in February as VP Asia Pacific.

He will take on responsibility for managing relationships with regulatory bodies and environmental agencies as well as collaborate with business lines and local leaders to ensure adherence to high HSE standards and the safety of EnerMech personnel.

Jeow joins from Halliburton Energy Services, where he held the position of Business Development VP – Asia Pacific.

“EnerMech’s integrated teams play a critical role in delivering seamless solutions across the full asset lifecycle and joining the firm at this time provides a unique opportunity to contribute to its continued progression and success.

“The company’s focus on operational excellence, safety, and supporting the energy transition aligns with my professional values and I look forward to working closely with the team to advance our strategic priorities across the region,” said Jeow.