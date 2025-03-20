Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EnerMech Names APAC Regional Chief

Jason Jeow (Credit: EnerMech)
Jason Jeow (Credit: EnerMech)

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has appointed Jason Jeow to head up its Asia Pacific regional management.

With decades of extensive experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, Jeow joined EnerMech in February as VP Asia Pacific.

He will take on responsibility for managing relationships with regulatory bodies and environmental agencies as well as collaborate with business lines and local leaders to ensure adherence to high HSE standards and the safety of EnerMech personnel.

Jeow joins from Halliburton Energy Services, where he held the position of Business Development VP – Asia Pacific.

“EnerMech’s integrated teams play a critical role in delivering seamless solutions across the full asset lifecycle and joining the firm at this time provides a unique opportunity to contribute to its continued progression and success.

“The company’s focus on operational excellence, safety, and supporting the energy transition aligns with my professional values and I look forward to working closely with the team to advance our strategic priorities across the region,” said Jeow.

People Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© passarut / Adobe Stock

All Gas from Conrad’s Mako Field to be Sold to Indonesia’s...
(Credit: Wison New Energies)

TMC to Deliver Equipment for Genting’s FLNG Unit

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

GBM Works' New Tech Challenges Noise Pollution in Wind Turbine Installation

GBM Works' New Tech Challenges

Equinor Scales Down Climate Ambitions

Equinor Scales Down Climate Am

Baker Hughes to Deliver Completions Systems for Petrobras’ Offshore Field

Baker Hughes to Deliver Comple

Indian Firms Turn to Dutch Royal IHC for Deep-Sea Minerals Exploration

Indian Firms Turn to Dutch Roy

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine