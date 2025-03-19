Eni Boosts Gas Volumes at Baleine Project Off Côte d'Ivoire

Eni and Petroci have announced a significant increase in gas supply for Côte d'Ivoire’s power generation system from the Phase 2 of the Baleine offshore project.

Launched in December 2024 on schedule, Phase 2 of the Baleine project marks another step forward in the company’s commitment to strengthening the country’s energy sector and industrial development, significantly strengthening access to energy.

The gas produced - up to 70 million cubic feet per day - will be entirely allocated to meet local demand, ensuring a reliable supply for the country’s power generation needs and further reinforcing Côte d'Ivoire’s role as a regional energy hub.

This achievement has been made possible through close collaboration with Ivorian authorities and Petroci, leveraging Eni’s integrated approach that combines responsible production with a positive impact on local communities.

At the same time, Eni has reached its oil production plateau of 60,000 barrels per day, tripling output compared to the 20,000 barrels produced in the previous phase.

Baleine is the first net-zero upstream project (Scope 1 and 2) in Africa, a milestone made possible by advanced technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and innovative initiatives developed in close cooperation with the Ivorian government.

These include a distribution program of locally produced improved cookstove, which has already benefited over 600,000 vulnerable people, and a project for the protection and restoration of 14 classified forests, contributing to the project’s overall carbon neutrality.

With Phase 1 (August 2023), Phase 2 (December 2024), and Phase 3 currently under study, total production is expected to reach 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of associated gas.

Phase 2 involved the deployment of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Petrojarl Kong alongside the floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit Yamoussoukro for the export of oil, while all of the processed supplies the local energy demand through the connection with the pipeline built during the project’s Phase 1.