TotalEnergies Sells Bonga Field Stake to Shell for $510M

Bonga FPSO (Credit: Shell)
TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Shell for the sale of its non-operated interest in the Bonga field, offshore Nigeria, for $510 million.

TotalEnergies, through its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, agreed the sale of its 12.5% interest in OLM118 production sharing contract (PSC) to Shell’s subsidiary Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

OML118 PSC is operated by SNEPCo (55%), in partnership with Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (20%), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (12.5%), and Nigerian Agip Exploration (12.5%).

Located deep offshore at 120 km south of the Niger Delta in Nigeria, it contains the Bonga field, which started production in 2005, as well as the Bonga North field, the development of which started in 2024.

Production from the OML 118 PSC, which is mainly oil, represents approximately 11,000 boe/d in company share in 2024.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

"TotalEnergies continues to actively high-grade its Upstream portfolio, to focus on assets with low technical costs and low emissions, and to lower its cash breakeven.

“In Nigeria, the Company is focusing on its operated gas and offshore oil assets and is currently progressing the development of Ubeta project, designed to sustain gas supply to Nigeria LNG,” said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

