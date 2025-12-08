Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harbour Energy to Sell Stakes in Indonesian Assets to Prime Group for $215M

(Credit: Harbour Energy)
Harbour Energy has agreed to sell its operated interests in the Natuna Sea Block A field and the Tuna development project in Indonesia to Prime Group for $215 million in cash, as the U.K.-listed producer continues to streamline its portfolio.

The sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Harbour holds 28.7% in Natuna Sea Block A, which includes the Anoa, Gajah Baru, Naga, Pelikan, Bison, Iguana and Gajah Puteri fields, and 50% in the Tuna Block containing the Kuda Laut and Singa Laut discoveries. Following the completion of the sale, Harbour will retain its operation in Indonesia through its non-operated interests in the Andaman Sea discoveries.

Prime Group already operates in the region through Prime Natuna Energy, which owns a 25% stake in the South Natuna Sea Block B Production Sharing Contract (PCS). The large and fragmented PSC covers multiple oil and gas fields across the Natuna Sea.

The acquisition will expand Prime Group’s footprint in one of Indonesia’s most established offshore gas-producing regions.

“This transaction marks a key milestone for Harbour in Indonesia and supports our strategy to focus capital and resources on our most competitive and material opportunities. It is also a significant moment for our colleagues in the country, whose hard work and commitment have built Natuna Block A and Tuna into high quality assets over many years. I wish them well as they enter a new chapter under the experienced ownership of Prime Group,” said Steve Cox, managing director of Harbour’s Indonesia business unit.

