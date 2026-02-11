Malaysia Offers Nine Exploration Blocks in 2026 Bid Round

Malaysia’s Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management, has launched the Malaysia Bid Round 2026, offering nine exploration blocks and six discovered resource opportunities in a move aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s position as an upstream investment hub.

The 2026 round includes exploration blocks in the frontier Sandakan Basin, emerging West Sarawak Basin and mature Malay Basin, presenting a mix of frontier, high-potential and near-field opportunities.

In addition, six discovered resource opportunities are being offered with development pathways intended to enable early monetization and phased project execution.

“Malaysia’s energy demand will continue to grow and upstream industry will need to fulfil this demand to power our fast-growing digital economy and manufacturing backbone. The economic spin-off benefits also extend to downstream industries while providing feedstock to many others.

“To fuel Malaysia’s upstream engine with a steady flow of opportunities, we require upstream investment in the tune of RM 50-60 billion each year,” said Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management.

Alongside the licensing round, Petronas signed memorandums of understanding with Global FCNG, ZDA Corporation and MTC Engineering to broaden partnership opportunities and support technology-driven solutions in the energy sector.

Petronas also signed a memorandum of agreement with Petronas and Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited under its Borderless initiative, aimed at integrating work plans across production sharing contracts offshore Malaysia and enhancing carbon management solutions.

The Malaysia Bid Round 2026 virtual data room has opened to interested parties, with further details available through Petronas’ official channels.