Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Harbour Energy Reports Annual Loss in 2024 Driven by UK Taxes

(Credit: Harbour Energy)
(Credit: Harbour Energy)

Harbour Energy swung to an annual loss in 2024 as the U.K.'s windfall tax for energy companies wiped out most of its pre-tax earnings, the company said on Thursday.

North Sea producers have warned that the UK's windfall tax on the industry, first imposed in the wake of a surge in energy prices in 2022, can dent their financial performance.

In October, Britain's Labour government upped its windfall tax on oil and gas producers to 38% from 35% and extended the levy to March 2030, taking the headline tax rate on the sector to 78% - among the highest in the world.

Harbour said its tax spend increased to $1.31 billion in 2024 from year-ago $571 million.

The largest British North Sea oil and gas producer's loss after tax came in at $93 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with a profit of $45 million in 2023.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Sebastian / Adobe Stock

Germany Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Cannot Be Used
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontractors for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

SeAH Wind Appoints Subcontract

Constellation Starts Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo Exchange

Constellation Starts Trading o

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $300M Loan to Grow its Assets

VAALCO Energy Secures Up to $3

Italian and Norwegian Associations Deepen Offshore Wind Ties

Italian and Norwegian Associat

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine