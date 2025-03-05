Expro Nets $10M in Contracts for OMV Petrom’s Black Sea Gas Project

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured major contracts from OMV Petrom, totaling more than $10 million, for the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea.

The contracts involve Expro’s subsea landing string (SSLS), SeaCure cementing technology, tubular running services (TRS) and Coretrax Advance drilling tools to support the project in offshore Romania.

Neptun Deep is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and is essential for Romania’s energy supply.

The two contracts mark the latest stage in Expro’s growth in Romania. Recent investments by the company include opening a new office in Bucharest, setting up a new operational base, and a program to grow its Romanian-based staff.

“With the awarding of these contracts, Expro is progressing our plans to expand our operations and strengthen our support of the energy industry in eastern Europe and beyond.

“Neptun Deep is an important energy project for Romania. We are proud of being selected to support this important development,” said Andrei Ion, Expro Senior Area Manager in Europe Mediterranean and Caspian.

Production from the Neptun Deep is expected to start in 2027.

In June 2023, OMV Petrom and Romgaz approved the development plan for the Domino and Pelican South commercial natural gas fields in the Neptun Deep block.

OMV Petrom is the operator, with each company having a 50% interest in the project.

Later that year, Corinth Pipeworks, as a subcontractor of Sumitomo Corporation Europe, won a contract to manufacture and supply approximately 160 km of longitudinally submerged arc-welded steel pipes (LSAW) for the development of an offshore natural gas pipeline for the project.

More recently, OMV Petrom signed a shipbuilding contract with Green Yard Kleven for the construction of a Field Support Vessel that will operate for the Neptun Deep project.

Also, Transocean’s semi-submersible rig Transocean Barents has started gearing up to start drilling the 10 gas wells that make up Neptun Deep project.